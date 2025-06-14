Hawkers booked for assaulting KDMC officials during anti-encroachment drive

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A group of hawkers was booked for allegedly assaulting officials of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation during an encroachment drive.

The incident took place at the heavily congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on Friday when a team led by Ward C assistant commissioner Dhananjay Thorat was removing illegal hawkers, a KDMC release said.

"The area sees traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience to citizens due to illegal street vending and encroachments. A group of hawkers stopped the officials from discharging their duties. They pushed and abused Thorat and other members of the team," it said.

The hawkers were booked under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of Thorat at Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, it said.

Such enforcement actions are carried out in the larger public interest to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens, particularly those who use Kalyan railway station, the KDMC said. PTI COR BNM