Hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 cr seized from godowns in Bhiwandi; owner booked

Thane: Police have raided 30 godowns and seized hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 crore illegally stored on the premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

A case has been registered against the owner of these godowns under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Acts, the official said.

He said the police raided the godowns in the Purna area of Bhiwandi town on Wednesday evening and found large quantities of chemicals of various brands stored improperly and illegally on the premises, violating safety norms.

"The owner was fully aware of the danger posed by these hazardous chemicals but stored them together without any precautions or permits," the official said.

Notices were issued to the godown owner, Bajirao Chikne, he said.