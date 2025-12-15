Hazardous chemicals worth Rs 2.3 cr stored in unsafe conditions in Bhiwandi godowns seized

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) Hazardous and dangerous chemicals valued at more than Rs 2.30 crore were seized from godowns in Dapoda area of Bhiwandi, a police official said on Monday.

The raid was conducted on Sunday by Narpoli police station personnel after receiving an anonymous tip regarding the unsafe storage of such substances, he added.

"We discovered a large stock stored haphazardly without adhering to safety norms or having necessary permits for storage. The 34-year-old businessman who operates a goods storage and transit company from the six godowns is currently being investigated. He is yet to be arrested," the official said.

The seized stock comprised six large tanks, 217 barrels, 641 metal and plastic drums, 2,632 bags, 168 boxes, and 16 buckets, all of which posed significant fire and environmental hazard to the area, he said.

An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Environment Act, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rule, and the Petroleum Act for negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance, negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter, and other offences.