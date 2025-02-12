Hazare kept mum on 'irregularities' under BJP rule: Raut

Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused veteran social activist Anna Hazare of not raising his voice against "irregularities" under the BJP-headed governments after 2014.

Raut comments on Tuesday came days after Hazare claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the recent Delhi assembly polls due to Arvind Kejriwal's focus on money.

Hazare hit back at the criticism from the Sena (UBT) leader, saying some people perceived things as per their mental set-up.

"Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia made Anna (Hazare) a mahatma. Without them, Anna couldn't have seen Delhi or visit Ram Leela and Jantar Mantar (to protest against corruption)," Raut claimed while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

"After 2014, there was an explosion of irregularities under the BJP-ruled Centre and Maharashtra, but Anna didn't utter a single word," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Responding to the criticism, Hazare said, "A person wearing a particular colour of spectacles sees the world accordingly." After the AAP suffered a drubbing in the recent Delhi assembly polls, Hazare claimed Kejriwal "only focussed on liquor" and forgot to serve the people. PTI SPK NSK GK