Hazare must raise voice against scams in Maharashtra, country: Raut

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday that anti-graft activist Anna Hazare must highlight scams across the country, including the one allegedly linked to electoral bonds.

Raut was referring to reports that said the octogenarian leader would challenge the police closure report in the alleged crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was among the accused.

The Sena (UBT) leader said Hazare, whose anti-corruption campaign was one of the key reasons behind Congress’ defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), must protest at the Ramlila Maidan against scams in Maharashtra and country.

In April, the Mumbai police filed a closure report in the alleged Rs 25,000-crore MSCB scam, saying there was no unfair loss to the bank due to the loan given to sugar mills and other entities.

About Hazare's apparent plan to challenge the closure report, Raut said, “I am glad that Anna Hazare has woken up. I congratulate him for that. But Maharashtra has not only seen 'Shikhar' (MSCB) bank scam. The state and country have seen scams over scams.” Raut said Hazare must also highlight the alleged Rs 10,000-crore electoral bonds scam. “Money is being extorted by central agencies in Maharashtra and across the country and it is going to BJP’s coffers,” he claimed.

The Rajya Sabha MP urged Hazare to protest against the closure reports in cases involving MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar’s camps after they joined the BJP-led ‘Mahayuti’ alliance.

The opposition has accused the BJP-led Centre of weaponising federal agencies against those who speak against it. PTI PR NR