Hazaribag jail super disappears after anti-corruption team questioning

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 15 (PTI) Mystery shrouds the disappearance of Hazaribag Central Jail Superintendent, a day after he was questioned by the Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the prison, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent Jeetendra Kumar Singh did not go to his office, nor was he found in his residential quarter for the last three days.

Singh’s mobile phone was also switched off, Officer-in-Charge of Lohsinghna police station Nishant Kerketta said.

An FIR in this regard was registered with the police station of Hazaribag Town based on the statement of Jailer-in-charge of the Hazaribag Central Jail, Uday Kumar, on Wednesday.

Kerketta said that an ACB team questioned Singh and allowed him to go on Saturday. He left his premises by car on Sunday without giving any intimation to the higher authorities.

Police conducted raids at various hotels in Ranchi, Palamu and some other places in the state in search of Singh, but he remains traceless so far.

Due to his absence, the work in the prison has been affected.

Another officer was appointed as acting jail superintendent for day-to-day administration work.