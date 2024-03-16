Hazaribag, Khunti, Dumka among key LS seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 16 (PTI) Tribal-dominated Jharkhand, which has grappled with political uncertainty since its inception on November 15, 2000, is poised for the Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP has maintained dominance over the past three consecutive general elections.

Elections in the state will be held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Jharkhand comprises a total of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. While the BJP has announced candidates for 11 of the 14 seats, the INDIA bloc is yet to announce its candidates as talks continue among allies, including the JMM and Congress, over seat sharing.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged victorious in 11 seats, while its ally AJSU secured one seat. Both the JMM and Congress have one seat each. Here are the five seats to watch: 1. Hazaribag: This high-profile urban constituency in Jharkhand, once represented by former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha and later his son, former Union minister Jayant Sinha, will attract significant attention.

Jayant Sinha, a two-time MP and sitting parliamentarian, has been replaced by sitting MLA Manish Jaiswal. Hours before the announcement of his benching, Jayant Sinha had requested party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics via 'X', but internal bickering within the party is reportedly at its peak.

Sinha won the seat by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, defeating Congress's Gopal Sahu in 2019. The total voters in the constituency stand at 19.14 lakh, including 9.29 lakh female voters. Key assembly segments include Barhi (Congress), Barkagaon (Congress), Ramgarh (AJSU), Mandu (BJP), and Hazaribag (BJP).

2. Singhbhum (ST): This seat will draw significant attention as it has traditionally been a stronghold of the Jharkhand Party and Congress, with both parties winning the seat five times each. Geeta Kora, Jharkhand's lone Congress MP and wife of former CM Madhu Koda, recently joined the BJP and has been fielded from Singhbhum (ST) seat, which she won in 2019 by defeating BJP's Laxman Gilua. JMM may field present state transport minister Dipak Birua, who has significant support among people.

3. Khunti: The battle in Khunti is poised to be interesting again as the BJP has fielded Union Minister Arjun Munda, who won the seat in 2019 by a narrow margin of just 1,445 votes. INDIA bloc is yet to announce their candidate. The constituency faces various issues such as trafficking, illegal opium cultivation, and unemployment. It has 13.12 lakh voters, including 6.67 lakh female voters.

4. Rajmahal: Considered a JMM bastion, Rajmahal is one of the ST seats eyed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, though seat sharing among allies is yet to be finalised. Vijay Kumar Hansdak of JMM won the Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, defeating Hemlal Murmu of BJP. The BJP has fielded its former Jharkhand state president Tala Marandi from Rajmahal (ST) seat. Marandi, who won the Borio assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2014, had joined the AJSU party in 2019 after being denied a BJP ticket. However, he returned to BJP in 2022.

5. Dumka: BJP has fielded sitting MP Sunil Soren from Dumka (ST) seat, while the INDIA bloc is yet to decide on the candidate. Sunil Soren had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes. The constituency has 15.67 lakh voters, including 7.79 lakh female voters.