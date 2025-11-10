Hazaribag police bust two jewelry loot gangs, arrest 6

Hazaribag, (Jharkhand) Nov 10 (PTI) Hazaribag police in Jharkhand on Monday arrested six persons allegedly involved in stealing jewelry and recovered 388.53 grams of gold, 800 grams of silver, and Rs 39,000 in cash, officials said.

Hazaribag DSP Manoj Kumar Singh said the first incident of theft took place at a residence within Barabazar police station limits on November 5, from where gold and silver jewelry valued at Rs 40 lakh was stolen.

"In this case, we arrested two persons and seized 268.53 grams of gold, Rs 39,000 in cash, and a mobile phone from their possession," Singh said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Puroshottam Kumar Yadav alias Fakku (24) and Niraj Kumar Soni alias Pappu (44), both from Kumhartoli Parnala, under Hazaribag Sadar police station area, he added.

Another incident occurred on October 28 at the residence of Kiran Bala near Bara Akhara under Lohsinghna police station. Four persons — Ajuba alias Shamir (31), Vicky Sharma alias Tarun Sharma (35), Vikas Kumar Soni (32), and Bishu Kumar Soni (45) — were arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Police said all four have criminal antecedents. Ajuba was wanted in as many as in 12 cases in Hazaribag, Vicky in 22 cases in Ranchi, Ramgarh, and Chatra districts, Vikas Kumar Soni was wanted in 12 cases in Hazaribag, and Bishu Kumar Soni was wanted in 3 cases in Hazaribag.

Police have seized a scooter, 120 grams of gold, 800 grams of silver, and a mobile phone from their possession. All have been sent to Hazaribag Central Jail. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB