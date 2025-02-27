Hazaribag's Ichak area limping back to normal after clashes on Mahashivratri: Official

Hazaribag: The situation in Hazaribag district's Ichak area is limping back to normal on Thursday, a day after several people were injured in a clash between two communities over the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker during Maha Shivratri, an official said.

Shops and markets are open in the Ichak area on Thursday and the situation is normal, the official said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's clash, officer-in-charge of Ichak police station Santosh Kumar said.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Hazaribag Sadar) R K Gupta told PTI that the situation is peaceful in the Ichak area.

A peace community meeting was scheduled to be held later in the day in connection with the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made in Ichak police station limit to maintain law and order.

On Wednesday several people were injured after two groups belonging to two different communities clashed over installation of flags and loudspeakers during Maha-Shivratri festival in Ichak area.