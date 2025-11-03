Haze shrouds Delhi, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi: A grey haze blanketed Delhi on Monday as the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 316, indicating persistent pollution levels.

As many as 28 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius with mist in the air, the IMD said.