Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express to get 3 more coaches: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 27 (PTI) Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that the Centre has approved the addition of three more sleeper coaches to the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express, a long-standing demand of passengers travelling on that route.

In a Facebook post thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the additional coaches, Chandrasekhar said that it will significantly boost ticket availability and ease of travel for thousands of passengers on the route.

"With this approval, the train will now run with a total of 22 modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches from August 2. The inclusion of additional coaches will significantly boost ticket availability and ease travel for thousands of regular passengers on this high-demand route," he said in the post.