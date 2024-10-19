Smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' in many areas

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning on Saturday as a layer of smog enveloped the city and the air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index stood at 273 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

In some areas, the air quality was worse.

The AQI in Mundka and Bawana stood at 366, Wazirpur 355, Jahangirpuri 347 and Anand Vihar 333, all in the 'very poor' category, the data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was recorded at 51 per cent at 8.30 am.

The capital is likely to witness clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.