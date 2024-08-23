HC acquits accused of girl's rape in 2002 for want of medical evidence

Prayagraj, Aug 23 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has acquitted an accused who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2002 for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in 2001 as the medical evidence did not show that any injury was caused to the victim girl.

Also, there were inconsistencies in the statements of witnesses in the case.

A bench of Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Gautam Chowdhary noted that some injury was bound to occur and be reflected in the medical papers or in the testimony of the doctor if the offence was committed with the victim of the tender age of six years.

"We have given our thoughtful consideration to the evidence on record as has been discussed in the preceding paragraph and also the arguments submitted by the learned counsel for the parties. We find that the statements of witnesses of fact as well as the victim do not corroborate with the medical evidence," the court observed.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted within six-and-a-half hours. The specific case of the prosecution is that sexual assault was committed upon the victim.

The bench also considered that the statements of witnesses and statements of the victim did not corroborate with the medical evidence. Moreover, there were contradictions in how the witnesses observed the alleged offence.

Importantly, the court also noted that when the victim's statement was recorded during the trial, she had merely shaken her neck while answering the questions, which was not entirely reliable.

During the trial, the sessions court concluded that the accused appellant's guilt had been established beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, the accused-appellant was convicted and sentenced according to the law.

Challenging the judgment, the order of conviction and sentence, the accused-appellant filed the present appeal.

Considering the inconsistencies in the prosecution version, victim's cross-examination, medical evidence and the lack of injury, the court on Thursday acquitted the accused. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS