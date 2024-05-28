HC adjourns hearing in criminal appeal of Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari till June 3

Prayagraj, May 28 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday accepted a request for additional time by the counsel for Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari to file his objections to a plea seeking enhanced sentence for the leader in a Gangsters Act case.

Advertisment

Ansari had challenged his conviction and four-year sentence by a trial court of Ghazipur in the case filed in connection with the killing of the then BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

Along with this present criminal appeal, this court is also hearing connected UP government's appeal and criminal revision filed by Piyush Kumar Rai, son of Krishnanand Rai, seeking an enhancement of the sentence of Ansari in the case.

During the hearing, the counsel for Ansari sought time to file objections to the pleas where a common request had been made to enhance his sentence.

Advertisment

Agreeing to the request of Ansari's counsel, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh granted a week to file an objection/counter affidavit.

Accordingly, the court directed that the criminal appeal be listed on June 3, 2024, along with connected cases for further hearing.

An MP-MLA court of Ghazipur had on April 29, 2023, convicted Afzal and sentenced him to four years jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the Gangsters' Act case.

Advertisment

His younger brother Mukhtar Ansari too was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the case. The gangster-turned-politician died of a heart attack in March.

Afzal Ansari was disqualified as an MP after his conviction. Thereafter, he filed the present criminal appeal before the high court.

On July 24, 2023, the high court granted bail to the five-time MLA and two-time MP but declined to stay his conviction in the case.

Advertisment

As a result, though Afzal Ansari was released from jail, his membership of Parliament was not restored. Also, he was effectively disqualified from contesting future polls as the sentence awarded was more than two years.

However, the Supreme Court later stayed his conviction, and as a result, his membership of Parliament was restored and he also became eligible to contest the Lok Sabha election.

However, the apex court directed the HC to expedite the hearing and decide the case.

Alzal Ansari is contesting the parliamentary election from Ghazipur seat on the Samajwadi Party ticket. PTI CORR RAJ SNS RT RT