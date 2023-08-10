HC admits Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded by lower court

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has admitted mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded to him by the Varanasi sessions court in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice K J Thaker and Justice U C Sharma summoned the lower court record and fixed September 13 as the next date of hearing.

In the court proceedings on last Thursday, Mukhtar Ansari's counsel Upendra Upadhya had pleaded on his behalf but the state counsel opposed his appeal.

Ansari was on June 5 awarded life imprisonment by the court of special judge (MP-MLA) for the murder of Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi in 1991. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.20 lakh on him.

This was Ansari's fifth conviction since September 21, 2022, and the biggest so far in terms of quantum of the sentence.

Mukhtar had appeared before the court from the Banda jail through video-conferencing.