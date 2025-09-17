HC admits UP govt appeal against appointment on compassionate grounds

Prayagraj, Sep 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against an appointment on compassionate grounds.

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Gupta and Arun Kumar condoned the delay in filing the appeal and stayed an order of a single judge dated April 18, 2025.

It listed the matter for hearing in the week commencing October 6, 2025.

Chief Standing Counsel Ratan Deep Mishra submitted that the precondition for giving an appointment on compassionate grounds is that the spouse of the deceased government servant is not already employed.

In the instant case, the wife of the deceased employee was an Assistant Teacher at the time of his death and the application for such appointment was made by their son Rahul.

He said that under Rule 6, which provides for the manner of filing an application for employment, the applicant has to disclose, inter alia, the financial condition of the family. Thus, it was incumbent upon the petitioner-respondent to have disclosed specifically the fact relating to the employment of his mother as an Assistant Teacher and the income from the said employment.

The bench was told that the mother of the respondent filed an affidavit on July 29, 2008, stating that in case employment is given to her son, he will take care of the entire family and will maintain them, but there was not a whisper about her employment.

The court. in its order dated September 10, said, "The matter requires consideration. The appeal is admitted. In the meantime, the effect and operation of the order of the learned Single Judge dated April 18, 2025, shall remain stayed.