HC allows AP govt to disburse DBT funds without EC’s interference on May 14

Amaravati, May 10 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the state government to disburse funds under various pending direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes on May 14, without the Election Commission's interference.

Though the High Court, based on petitions filed by beneficiaries had allowed the YSRCP government to disburse these funds on May 10, it could not do so as it ran out of time due to EC’s interference and also further court proceedings today.

“The government could not proceed because the DBT funds should first go to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and from there to the beneficiaries through various banks,” an official told PTI.

With the business hours coming to an end on Friday, the state government could not proceed further, he added.

A communique from the poll panel on Friday, demanding further details from the state on disbursement, even in the face of a High Court order allowing the disbursal delayed and derailed the funds transfer.

The state government had earlier sought permission from the EC to disburse the funds claiming that they were ongoing schemes, however, the poll body refused . PTI STH GDK ROH