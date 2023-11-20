HC allows CPI(M) leader to visit village where houses were attacked after TMC functionary's murder

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed a CPI(M) leader to visit Daluakhaki village in Joynagar to provide relief materials to people whose houses were ransacked and burnt after the murder of a TMC leader.

The court directed that political slogans or meetings will not be allowed during the visit.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha allowed CPI(M) leader and lawyer Sayan Banerjee, who moved a petition, to visit Daluakhaki village at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district for providing relief materials to people whose houses were ransacked and burnt by a group of persons following the murder of TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar on November 13.

Banerjee said that he and other CPI(M) leaders were prevented from visiting Daluakhaki village by police personnel on November 14.

The local TMC leadership has alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the killing of Laskar, the TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar.

The court directed Banerjee to inform the police about the date and time on which he wished to visit the affected village, and that police personnel would accompany him during the visit for providing security.

Laskar (47) was shot dead near his house in the early hours of November 13. Enraged supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, caught two of the alleged assailants and lynched one of them. Another was rescued and arrested by the police, police said.

Three people were arrested in connection with the murder on Sunday night.

A number of houses were ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Daluakhali village after the incident.

Some of the affected people of Daluakhali claimed that their houses were targeted and many of them were assaulted as they are CPI(M) supporters. They also claimed that their houses were set on fire in the presence of the police, and fire engines were prevented from dousing the flames. PTI AMR SOM