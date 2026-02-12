HC allows current Kerala University students' union to continue till expiry of term

Kochi, Feb 12 (PTI) The High Court on Thursday allowed the current students' union of the Kerala University to continue till its one-year tenure expires and also permitted them to hold the arts festivals planned by them.

The court also directed the university to release the funds for the festivals.

The interim order came on a plea moved by the student union chairman, Ashwin S Nair, contending that the university rules permit the students' body to continue for 12 months from when it is constituted and that term comes to an end on February 27.

Nair moved the court following an order issued by university Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal dissolving the current students union and reconstituting a new one as well as denying permission for holding the arts festival which had been sanctioned earlier.

Advocate T B Hood, appearing for Nair, said that the petition has not challenged the VC's order and only sought that the students union be allowed to complete its tenure and hold the arts festivals as planned.

The VC's decision had led to Students Federation of India (SFI) holding a strong protest at the university against Kunnummal.

The court asked the lawyer for the university to come with instructions regarding the plea on February 16, and issued notice by special messenger to the VC.

Following the interim order by the High Court, activists of SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), held demonstrations outside the residence of the VC. PTI HMP KH