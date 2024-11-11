HC allows DUSU vote counting subject to varsity nod on cleaning by students

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted the Delhi University to start the vote counting of its student union elections held early in 2024 subject to its satisfaction over cleaning measures undertaken by students.

The vote counting was stalled by a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela after it observed large-scale defacement and destruction of the university as well as other public properties.

"(The matter is closed) with a direction to DU to undertake the counting process on or before November 26 if it is satisfied that the (remaining) sites.. are cleaned," sid the bench on Monday.

The bench said although most colleges and faculties in the north and south campuses were cleaned up by the candidates, photographs showed properties close to the campus with posters and graffiti.

The counsel appearing for the candidates assured the removal of any such material from the remaining properties.

The intent of the proceedings was to reform and not punish the students, the bench underscored.

Advocate Prashant Manchanda filed a plea seeking action against the prospective DUSU candidates and student outfits for allegedly damaging, defacing, soiling and destroying public properties.

While the polling took place on September 27, the vote counting -- scheduled for September 28 -- was stalled till all the defacement material, including posters, hoarding and graffiti, was removed and public property restored.