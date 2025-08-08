HC allows Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok to visit America for medical treatment

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday permitted former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji's brother R V Ashok Kumar to travel to the USA for medical treatment.

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan accorded permission on a petition filed by Ashok Kumar, who challenged an order of the trial court, which dismissed his petition in this regard.

The petition sought permission to travel to America to undergo critical medical treatment by rescinding the 'Look Out Circular' issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case over alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

The bench said Ashok Kumar should deposit a sum of Rs 5 lakh and surrender his daughter's passport in the trial court.

In his petition, Kumar described his health condition in detail, a significant aspect of which was severe cardiovascular issues. PTI COR VGN ROH