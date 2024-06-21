HC allows Indore drainage scam accused to appear for MPPSC exam on Jun 23

Indore, Jun 21 (PTI) The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted an accused in the Rs 64 crore drainage scam, who is currently in judicial custody, to appear for the prelim test of the state public service commission slated for June 23.

A single bench of Justice Vinay Saraf on Thursday directed jail authorities to make arrangements to take Rameshwar Parmar to the examination centre for appearing in the prelim test of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2024 and to bring him back to jail.

On Sunday, 1.83 lakh candidates will appear in the prelim of MPPSC 2024. This test is a prelude to fill 110 posts, including that of 15 deputy district magistrates or deputy collectors and 22 deputy superintendents of police.

Parmar, assistant auditor with Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drainage scam and is in a jail here. He had moved a petition in the HC seeking temporary bail to appear for the MPPSC exam.

"After hearing the learned counsel for the parties and considering the fact that the examination is scheduled to take place on June 23 and copy of the admit card is available on record, I am of the view that the applicant may be permitted to appear in the said exam in police custody," Justice Saraf observed.

"Accordingly, the concerned jail authorities are directed to make necessary arrangement to take the applicant to the said exam centre on June 23 in custody for the purpose of appearing in the exam. With the aforesaid, present application stands disposed of," the HC order read.

Parmar and other IMC auditors are accused of clearing payments in connection with fake bills submitted by contractors for drainage works without proper checks, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Ten contracting firms engaged for laying drainage lines submitted fake bills of Rs 64 crore, of which Rs 47.53 crore were cleared, the DCP added. Nine contractors and eight municipal employees have been arrested in the drainage scam so far, the official informed. PTI HWP LAL BNM