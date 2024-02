HC allows student to appear in class 12th board exam subject to CBSE officer’s satisfaction

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a student to appear in the class 12th board examination on Thursday, subject to the satisfaction of the regional officer that she has rectified the deficiencies pointed out by the CBSE in her application form.

According to the petition, the student's application form was cancelled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) due to non-submission of domicile certificate.

“… this court has held the petitioner… eligible to appear in her class XII CBSE board examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow, that is, on February 22, 2024, subject to her satisfying the Regional Officer, Delhi East Region (ROD) of the deficiencies in her application form pointed out in the email dated January 15, 2024 addressed by the CBSE to the petitioner having been satisfied / rectified.

“She has been directed to approach the ROD today itself so that the ROD would make steps to ensure that she appears in the examination tomorrow,” Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The counsel for the CBSE said the ROD will be informed about the court’s decision.

“The ROD would act on a copy of this order and not wait for the signed judgment to be made available,” the judge said.

The petitioner student, represented by advocates Shahil Rao and Sahil Mongia, challenged the February 15, 2024 email of the CBSE by which her candidature was cancelled due to non-submission of the domicile certificate.

The plea said the girl had submitted the examination form meant for private students for senior secondary (Class-XII) examinations 2024 and an admit card was also issued to her.

However, later she received an email from the CBSE restraining her from sitting in the examination as her application has been rejected.

“The petitioner has a valid domicile certificate which had been issued by the competent authority on September 23, 2023. Furthermore, it is most respectfully submitted that at the time of filling the application form for the aforesaid examination, the petitioner had submitted the application form of the domicile certificate and consequently admit card has been already issued to the petitioner on February 5, 2024,” the plea said.

It added that cancellation of her application will cause her irreparable damage as she will lose a year. PTI SKV SKV SK