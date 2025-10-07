HC asks all judicial officers not to record abusive language during trial

Prayagraj, Oct 7 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed all judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh not to record any "abusive words or filthy language" spoken during the submission of evidence and statements during trial.

The court cautioned trial courts across the state to be careful in future and take precautionary measures.

While dealing with a criminal revision plea against an order of the Special Judge (SC/ST) Act, Varanasi, Justice Harvir Singh observed, "The recording of filthy language and abusive words in the pleadings is unwarranted and inappropriate".

"Hence it is directed that not only the individual officer but all judicial officers of the state judiciary shall take due precautions, avoiding the use of such abusive or filthy language and words, those have been used in the order in question and the statement of witness recorded on April 30, 2024." The court took serious objection to the "abusive words" recorded in the statement of one of the witnesses.

"....the Hon'ble Apex Court, as well as this Court from time to time had directed that decent and normal language should be used while passing the judicial order or in recording the statements of witnesses, but it appears that the Special Judge SC/ST Act did not pay any attention on the guidelines issued by the Hon'ble apex court," the HC said.

The Special Judge (SC/ST) Act, Varanasi, had dismissed a complaint on the grounds that there was no cogent evidence against the opposite parties.

Against this, the petitioner approached the High Court claiming that the statements of the witnesses were not considered while passing the impugned order.

On the merits of the case, Justice Singh observed that there was no coherence in the statements made by the witnesses, and the material on record was not sufficient to make out a case against the opposite parties. PTI CORR RAJ RT