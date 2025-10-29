HC asks Bengal govt to produce case diary of minister's complaint against Suvendu

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to submit the case diary in a police complaint filed by minister Birbaha Hansda against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari under the SC/ST Act, alleging that he made derogatory remarks against her.

Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, sought quashing of the case.

Justice Jay Sengupta, hearing Adhikari's petition, directed the state to submit the case diary on November 11, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

The state's lawyer prayed before the court that no stay be given on any possible step in the case filed against Adhikari.

Justice Sengupta said that the court will decide on the issue only after hearing the parties in the matter, including the complainant.

West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda had in November 2022 filed an FIR at Jhargram police station under the SC/ST Act against Adhikari for allegedly making objectionable remarks against her.