HC asks Bengal govt to relocate CISF jawans from Chinese language school by April 30

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to give an undertaking that CISF jawans, engaged in providing security at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, will be relocated from a Chinese language school here by April 30.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been staying in 18 rooms of the school for over a year.

A special officer appointed by the court informed Justice Krishna Rao that eight of the total 18 rooms of the school situated in the city's China Town area were handed over to the authorities of the educational institution for celebrating the Chinese New Year, which is on February 17.

The authorities of Pei Mei Chinese language school in Kolkata moved the high court seeking that CISF jawans, housed in their property at China Town here, be ordered to vacate the premises to facilitate resumption of classes.

They had also mentioned that the Chinese New Year was nearing and for that purpose also the school premises need to be vacated.

The lawyer representing the Union of India stated before the court of Justice Krishna Rao that 130 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who were staying in the 18 rooms, have vacated the eight and have been accommodated in 10 rooms, due to which they are facing difficulties and some are sleeping on the verandah.

He urged the court that after the Chinese New Year festival is over and till the state government makes necessary arrangements, the CISF personnel may be allowed to continue with the eight rooms they have vacated for the New Year festival.

Additional advocate general Amal Kumar Sen, representing the West Bengal government, submitted that the state authorities will take steps for accommodating the CISF personnel in an alternative premises by April 30 and the central force will vacate the premises by that date.

Following the submissions by the lawyers of the parties in the matter, Justice Rao directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit by way of undertaking, stating that necessary steps will be taken for accommodating the CISF personnel in the alternative premises and will vacate the school premises by April 30.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, engaged in providing security at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, have been put up at Pei Mei Chinese School since September 2024 when the space was taken for a period of two months, Monica Liu, whose family runs the private school, had said in January after the petition was filed.

The central force personnel were brought to take over security at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on an order of the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the rape and murder of an on-duty post-graduate trainee inside the premises on August 9, 2024. PTI AMR NN