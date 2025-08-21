HC asks Bidhannagar police commissioner not to assign duty to officer accused of assaulting lawyer

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Thursday directed the commissioner of Bidhannagar police commissionerate not to assign any duty to a particular police officer who was accused of assaulting a lawyer the night before.

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association, in an urgent general meeting, decided to go on a cease work on Friday, protesting the incident and demanding appropriate steps against the police personnel involved in the incident.

It was claimed by petitioner lawyer Manujendra Narayan Roy that police officials in civil dress accosted his son, and thereafter he came out of his chamber on hearing the din and was injured after being allegedly pushed by one of the police personnel.

Roy's lawyers stated before the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh that he was admitted to a private hospital and underwent surgery for a broken pelvic bone, which resulted from the alleged assault.

Justice Ghosh directed the commissioner of Bidhannagar Police commissionerate not to assign any further duty to Tushar Kumar Chandra till further orders of this court.

The court also directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of Bidhannagar (East) police station to preserve the CCTV footage of the location referred to in the petition in respect of August 20 and 21.

It was claimed that there was a scuffle between the son of the lawyer and the police personnel after they repeatedly asked him why he was out on the road at night.

The court noted that the state's lawyer presented before it a medical report, photographs of injuries and the photograph of a police personnel after he was treated at the emergency unit of Salt Lake sub-divisional hospital.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up again on August 25 'for orders'. PTI AMR NN