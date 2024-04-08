HC asks Centre, NABL to reply to PIL on labs illegally collecting samples, giving false reports

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre, the Delhi government and NABL on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against pathological laboratories for allegedly illegally collecting blood and other samples and issuing false medical reports. The PIL has alleged while some of them did not have necessary permissions, many only have collection centres and no laboratories.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora issued notices to the Central government, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the Delhi government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Delhi Police, several pathological laboratories and their senior functionaries.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

Petitioner Vipul Goel has sought the court's directions to authorities for conducting an enquiry and taking appropriate action against these pathological labs for allegedly conspiring and illegally collecting samples and conducting tests.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Radhika Goel, claimed false medical reports were being issued and people were being cheated by these labs which have raked in more than Rs 150 crore.

The counsel for NABL submitted that it has withdrawn the accreditation granted to one of the labs mentioned in the petition last year.

The petition claimed that these labs do not have requisite permissions and accreditation from appropriate authorities.

“The respondents (labs) have represented and advertised themselves to be accredited by NABL which is a total lie. The respondents have collected more than Rs 150 crore by misleading and cheating the public and have siphoned off the money,” it claimed.

The petitioner, who said he used to get his tests done at some of these labs, claimed he had sent several emails and complaints to the authorities concerned seeking action but they were not entertained. PTI SKV SKV SK