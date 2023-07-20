HC asks Centre to continue efforts to combat substance abuse

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to continue with its efforts and remain steadfast in the endeavour to combat substance abuse as it requires sustained attention and can contribute to the overall betterment of society and protect public health.

The high court took note of the proactive approach and initiatives taken by the government in addressing the issues raised in a PIL which sought to regulate or manage drug and alcohol de-addiction centres across India.

The public interest litigation (PIL) of 2013 submitted that India, being one of the most populated countries in the world, has millions of victims of drug abuse and alcohol dependence. Drug and alcohol addiction is a major area of concern as it erodes public health and the social fabric, it said.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said the government has demonstrated its awareness towards addressing the issues raised here.

“The comprehensive survey conducted by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE) and National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of AIIMS and the subsequent formulation of the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) signify the government's commitment to combating substance abuse and addiction,” it said.

The bench said the initiatives show the government’s recognition of the gravity and widespread impact of substance abuse across the country and the commitment to address the issue.

“Nonetheless, we must add that it is crucial that the government continue its efforts and remain steadfast in the endeavour to combat substance abuse, as it requires sustained attention and a multifaceted approach. By doing so, the government can contribute to the overall betterment of society and protect public health,” the high court said. It also noted that the implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) across vulnerable districts, which envisages counselling, treatment, capacity building, and awareness programmes, reflects the government's focus on rehabilitation and prevention.

Further, the government's transparency measures, such as mandatory registration of NGOs and the establishment of a ‘Project Monitoring Unit’, ensure proper utilisation of grants and adherence to guidelines, it said.

The court disposed of the petition, saying the reliefs sought in the plea have been largely addressed.

The high court also acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of petitioner Rajiv Boolchand Jain, who died during pendency of the petition, in bringing the matter to the court’s attention.

“The petitioner's unwavering efforts have played a pivotal role in spotlighting the critical issue of substance abuse and de-addiction/ rehabilitation, an undeniably significant societal concern,” it said. PTI SKV SKV SK