HC asks Centre, Uttarakhand govt, NMC to file affidavits on prevention of ragging

Nainital, Nov 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Centre, the state government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to file affidavits on the issue of preventing ragging in higher educational institutions, colleges offering professional courses and medical colleges.

Hearing a public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay also asked the Uttarakhand government whether any law is being enacted to prevent ragging.

The state government informed the court stated that there have been no recent reports of ragging in any college or medical institution.

The petitioner's lawyer, however, alleged that false affidavits were being filed to mislead the court. The court directed the petitioner to file a reply affidavit.

The division bench has fixed November 17 for the next hearing of the case.

During previous hearings, the high court directed the government to form district monitoring committees headed by district magistrates and establish an anti-ragging cell in every university.

Issuing several guidelines to prevent ragging in higher educational institutions, the court had emphasised that it was the responsibility of the head of each institution to ensure their compliance It had also stated that if ragging occurs in any institution, the head of that institution would be held responsible. PTI DPT SKY SKY