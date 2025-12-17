HC asks Delhi govt to explain steps to ensure auto drivers comply with fare rules

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain the steps it has taken to ensure compliance of its 2023 notification relating to fare chargeable by auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked the authorities to give the number of challans issued by them on violation of rules by auto rickshaw and taxi drivers while charging fares.

The court issued notice and asked the Delhi government, Transport Department and deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to file their status reports on a petition seeking direction to execute the public order (notification) among all auto rickshaw drivers with immediate effect or within a timeframe of one month.

“In your status report, give details of how many challans have been issued, what is your standard operating procedure, what is the grievance redressal mechanism and what steps have been taken to implement the January 9, 2023 notification issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government,” the bench said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Anil Nimesh, a lawyer, flagging the issue of higher fares charged by auto rickshaw drivers and not charging as per the fare meters.

By the 2023 notification, the Delhi government had fixed the fare chargeable by the operators of auto rickshaw and taxi (black and yellow top) in the national capital. The notification came into force from the date of publication in the official gazette.

The plea alleged that auto drivers charge as per their demand and if a passenger refuses to pay, they refuse to give a ride.

“In between, private sector companies like Uber and Rapido came into picture and hired government approved auto rickshaws through their mobile app. Such companies are charging extra fare from passengers who take rides in auto rickshaw through their mobile apps,” the plea said, adding that the fare charged by them is higher than the government prescribed rates.

It said the petitioner filed his first complaint with the government authorities in October 2024 but they failed to maintain the law and order as auto drivers are still reluctant to use fare meters and follow the prescribed fare chart.

The plea sought to direct the authorities to advertise a public notice that auto drivers will be fined or their licence will be cancelled if they violate the order.