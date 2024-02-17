HC asks DU to sympathetically consider visually impaired woman teacher's accommodation issue

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi University to take a sympathetic view towards a visually impaired woman teacher who has been asked to vacate her allotted hostel accommodation and is facing difficulties due to her physical disability.

The high court was informed that though the university has identified an alternative accommodation for the petitioner, it would be difficult for her to move in there right now as there are no doors in the bathroom and no proper latches to lock the entry door.

The petitioner's counsel gave a list of civil works which are required to be carried out in the premises.

"It is expected that the university would carry out the civil works within a period of four weeks from today," Justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order passed on February 13.

According to the petition, the petitioner is 100 per cent visually impaired and is working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts at Delhi University.

She has challenged an October 3, 2023 letter issued by the Delhi University by which she has been asked to vacate Type-V university hostel accommodation.

It was stated that the accommodation occupied by her was required for the warden.

As the court was informed that an alternative accommodation has been identified in Maurice Nagar, Justice Prasad directed the petitioner to vacate the premises occupied by her on or before March 15 by when all the civil works would be completed by the university.

Regarding the demand raised by the authorities towards the use and occupation of the property, the court permitted the woman to file a representation to the university within 10 days.

"...the university is directed to consider the representation. It is expected that looking at the fact that the petitioner is 100 per cent visually impaired and has been facing difficulties because of her physical disability, the university is requested to take a sympathetic view in this matter," the high court said. PTI SKV SMN