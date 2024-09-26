HC asks govt officials to explain how banned 'Chinese garlic' available in market

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has summoned the designated officer of the Uttar Pradesh government's food safety and drug administration department on Friday to explain how the banned "Chinese garlic" is still available in the market.

The Lucknow bench of the court has also asked the Centre's counsel regarding the exact mechanism in place for preventing the entry of such items into the country and whether any such exercise has been undertaken to find out the source of entry and how the government proposes to prevent it.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and O P Shukla passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by lawyer Motilal Yadav.

The petitioner has alleged that "Chinese garlic" is banned in the country because of its harmful effects. The court was told that in spite of the ban, such garlic is readily available throughout the country, including in Lucknow.

The petitioner had produced about half a kg of "Chinese garlic" as also the normal garlic before the judges during the court proceedings. PTI COR KIS RC