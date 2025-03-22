HC asks jail authorities to ensure murder convict's religious practices are not interfered with during Ramzan

Prayagraj, Mar 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Superintendent of Etawah Central Jail to ensure that a high-security prisoner's religious practices including offering prayers five times a day during Ramzan are not "interfered with" and that he is "allowed" to retain the Quran in his possession.

It, however, clarified that the routine security measures which are being followed for the protection of inmates inside the jail shall continue to exist.

A bench comprising Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Nand Prabha Shukla gave the order on March 17 while hearing a petition by the wife of a convict, who was undergoing life imprisonment in a murder case. She claimed that he is not being allowed to offer Namaz as per religious practices in the month of Ramzan.

The petitioner Ujma Abid also claimed that the Quran has also been taken from him.

The court was informed that the petitioner's husband is serving a life sentence in a murder case and is held in a high-security jail at Etawah.

During the court proceedings, the state government's counsel submitted that the jail authorities would examine the petitioner's grievance in accordance with the law.

After hearing both sides, the court asked the jail authorities to ensure the prisoner's religious practices including offering prayers five times a day during Ramzan are not interfered with and that he is allowed to keep the holy Quran, while continuing with routine security measures. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT