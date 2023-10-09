HC asks Jharkhand govt to begin arguments in Soren's plea against poll code violation case

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked the state government to begin its arguments in Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging the proceedings for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The court asked the state government to commence its arguments on the next date of hearing on October 17.

Soren had challenged the proceedings pending against him at a court in Jamshedpur, arising out of a case registered in the Adityapur police station in 2014.

He has been accused of violating the model code of conduct while campaigning for the candidate of his party, the JMM.

The high court had in 2022 quashed another similar case against him. In that case, Soren was accused of wearing a sash with the JMM logo while going to cast his vote during the 2019 assembly polls. PTI CORR NAM NAM SOM