HC asks Jharkhand govt to comply with suggestions of legal services authority on women's safety

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to comply with suggestions given by the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) for the security of girls and women in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar gave the direction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

The court directed the School Education and Literacy Department to ensure that the guidelines formulated by JHALSA are followed by all private and government girls' schools, in particular.

Among the suggestions by JHALSA are installing CCTV cameras in and around educational institutions and also providing an adequate number of police constables to maintain law and order in the area.

Earlier, the court was informed that the state government had produced a 25-point checklist to be filled out and complied with by schools on the suggestions of JHALSA.

However, not all the points have been covered properly, and the compliance of the schools is unclear, said the petitioner, Bharati Kaushal.

The court directed the government to ensure that all private and government schools comply with the suggestions and file a report.

The case will again be heard on December 3. PTI CORR NAM SOM