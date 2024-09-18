HC asks Jharkhand govt to file response in petition seeking FIR against CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its response to a petition seeking initiation of an FIR against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family for alleged allocation of a mine and land in an industrial area.

The criminal writ application pleaded for a direction to the anti-corruption bureau to register an FIR against the CM, his spouse Kalpana Soren and sister-in-law Sarla Murmu.

It was alleged in the petition that Soren misused the office of the chief minister to allocate a mine in his name and plots within the industrial area in the names of his spouse and sister-in-law.

It was alleged in the petition that while 11 acres of land in Chanho on the outskirts of Ranchi was allocated in favour of Kalpana Soren and Sarla Murmu by the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, a stone mine was allocated in favour of the CM. PTI CORR NAM SOM