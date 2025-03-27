HC asks JU to stop inviting politicians, tells authorities to remove non-students from campus

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Jadavpur University authorities not to invite any political functionary to programmes organised by the institution.

It also stated that functions within the campus should be held with the sole participation of academicians.

The court, while pointing out that the authorities cannot shy away from regulating entry of outsiders, observed that the university need not be reminded that no person, except a student, is entitled to enter the campus or stay in the hostels.

Exceptions to that rule, if made, should have prior permission of the authorities, the court said.

In the wake of the recent clashes which broke out between a group of students and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's convoy, the court was hearing a PIL alleging lawlessness and indiscipline in Jadavpur University and seeking judicial intervention in restoring order at the institution.

Noting that the minister's vehicle was allegedly damaged when he visited the university for a meeting, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam wondered why the politician accepted the invitation to visit the campus in the first place, if the situation there was not conducive.

"It is not clear why the University has not approached the state for assistance. This aspect will be considered on the next date of hearing... Recently, a highly ranked politician was attacked at the university. If the situation is not conducive, it is not clear as to why such important persons accept invitations to the university, which may have a negative impact. There will be a direction to the university to not conduct any functions by inviting political functionaries," the bench ordered.

The bench, also comprising Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) directed that only academicians should be invited to its programmes or seminars.

"No person except a student is entitled to enter the campus or stay in the hostel without the permission of the authorities.... The university cannot be shy and state that it cannot control ingress and egress," the bench stated during the course of the hearing.

The petitioner alleged that the situation was created by a faction of students having certain political affiliations.

Unruly scenes were witnessed on the campus on March 1 when a section of students protested near the vehicle of the minister, who had gone there to attend a meeting of an association of professors.

A student was injured allegedly after being hit by the minister's car during the protest. The police have registered several FIRs with regard to the incidents, with one lodged by the injured student on an earlier order of the high court.

The petitioner sought directions to ensure the safety and security of the staff, both teaching and non-teaching, by securing the campus and hostels, and deployment of armed police of the state government, or central forces under the supervision of Kolkata Police on the campus.

The petitioner also prayed for setting up a special investigation team to probe into all crimes committed in the university.

It was also prayed that a permanent police outpost be set up inside the main campus of the premier university situated at Jadavpur area in south Kolkata.

The lawyer appearing for the university submitted that a meeting headed by the vice-chancellor was held on March 15 in the virtual mode and certain decisions were taken for smooth operation of the institution.

It was submitted by the university that the security inside the campus is currently taken care of by private agencies.

The court questioned whether private security agencies can provide sufficient security for the campus, students, teaching and non-teaching and administrative staff.

"This doubt has arisen in our mind taking into account the large number of FIRs registered since 2014 in Jadavpur police station concerning the university and matters connected therewith," the bench said.

The court directed the university to file an affidavit before it within three weeks, when the matter will be heard again, setting out the manner of implementation of such decisions.