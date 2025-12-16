HC asks Maharashtra govt to decide on Zeeshan Siddique's plea for higher security

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to decide on a representation submitted by former MLA Zeeshan Siddique seeking higher security cover in the wake of getting extortion calls since August this year.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique who was killed in October last year, had claimed that his security cover was reduced from the Y+ category earlier this year.

Baba Siddique's widow Shehzeen had filed a petition in HC seeking transfer of the investigation into her husband's murder to an "independent and impartial agency".

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on the night of October 12, 2024.

Shehzeen, in her plea, said her husband had repeatedly raised security concerns and sought restoration of police protection weeks before his murder.

After Siddique's murder, Zeeshan was provided with police security after he filed an application for the same.

However, the same was reduced after a threat perception review was carried out by the concerned authorities.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale was informed by the family's lawyer Pradip Gharat that Zeeshan had in November this year submitted a representation to the concerned committee seeking higher security cover.

Advocate General Milind Sathe told the bench the representation would be considered.

The court directed the committee to decide the representation within 10 days and posted the matter for further hearing on January 13. PTI SP NP