HC asks MCD, police to respond to vendors' plea challenging demolition of vending units

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police on a plea filed by 45 vendors challenging the demolition of their semi-permanent shops by authorities at a market here.

A bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Sachin Datta issued notices to the MCD, the Delhi Police and the Delhi government on the petition and asked them to file their replies within two weeks.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

The petitioner vendors submitted that they have been vending at the 'Sheetla Mata Market' in south Delhi's Madangir for the last several years and their units or semi-permanent structures were demolished by authorities on July 30 allegedly without following the due process of the law.

Advocates Sanjay Baniwal and Manisha, representing the vendors, sought a direction for the re-establishment of the vending units at their original places.

Baniwal said that as per the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 30 days' notice should have been given to the petitioners before any demolition drive or eviction.

The plea said the petitioners have also given a representation to the authorities in August, seeking the re-establishing of their units.

As an interim measure, the petitioners urged the court to direct the MCD and police not to stop them from carrying out their vending activities from their place at the market. PTI SKV IJT IJT