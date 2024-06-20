HC asks MP govt to decide quickly on teen’s plea to donate part of liver to her father

Indore, Jun 20 (PTI) The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to take a decision soon on a teenager’s plea to donate a part of her liver to her ailing father.

The court asked the government to submit a report on the matter in three days.

Justice Vinay Saraf also asked a local government hospital to examine the teen, Preeti, to assess the potential impact on her health if she donates a part of her liver to her father Shivnarayan Batham (42).

During the hearing, Batham's lawyer told the court that government permission was necessary for the donation and if it is not granted to his client promptly, his life could be at risk.

The state government's counsel submitted that Preeti's plea has been sent to the state government for the nod.

“Considering the medical condition of the petitioner, who requires transplantation of tissues immediately, it is directed to the respondent/State to decide the issue at the earliest preferably within a period of three days from today (Thursday),” Justice Saraf observed.

“In the meantime, the donor will appear before the Superintendent of M.Y.H. Hospital, Indore, for medical examination and the facility superintendent is directed to constitute a committee for the purpose of medical examination of the proposed donor and after medical examination, the committee will give the opinion that whether the donor is medically fit for a donation of tissues," the court said.

The committee will also give the opinion if the girl will face any medical issues if she donates a part of her liver, the court said.

Batham's lawyer Nilesh Manore told PTI that his client has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for a serious liver disease for the past six years. He said Batham has five daughters, and Preeti, who expressed her desire to donate a part of her liver, is his eldest daughter.

He said Batham’s father is 80 years old, while his wife is diabetic. “Therefore, their daughter has come forward to donate a part of her liver so that she can save the life of her sick father,” he said.

The court will hear the matter next on June 24.