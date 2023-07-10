HC asks Odisha govt to frame RERA-compliant rules within 3 months

Cuttack, Jul 10 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Monday asked the state government to formulate rules for implementing the Apartment Ownership and Management Act within three months.

The court, however, refused to vacate the stay it had imposed in May last year on the registration of sale deeds related to apartments and flats.

“The high court embargo will continue until the government frames the necessary rules to implement the amended act,” said advocate Mohit Agarwal, who was representing a Bhubaneswar-based petitioner.

The petitioner had challenged the validity of an amended rule made in 2021 on the ground that it was contrary to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Putting a ban on the registration of sale deeds last year, the high court had directed the government to frame RERA-compliant rules.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the state government's counsel informed the court that the rules would be in place within three months.