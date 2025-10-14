HC asks police to ensure no unauthorised entry into hospital where Durgapur rape victim is admitted

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police to ensure no unauthorised entry takes place inside the private medical college and hospital at Durgapur, where the gang rape victim is undergoing treatment.

The court also ordered that adequate security arrangements be made to ensure tranquility in the area.

Protests have been held by opposition political parties near the institute following the incident.

A vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed Durgapur Police Commissionerate to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the hospital and the medical college premises without proper authorisation.

A petition was filed before the high court by an NGO seeking direction to the West Bengal government to deploy an appropriate number of police officers to safeguard the campus in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The survivor, a student of the medical college, was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus on the night of October 10 when she had gone out with a male friend to have dinner. The police have so far arrested five people in connection with the incident. PTI AMR NN