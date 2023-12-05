HC asks social media firms not to publish objectionable posts about Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

Jabalpur, Dec 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court in an interim direction has ordered prominent social media platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube to remove the posts tarnishing the image of religious leader Aacharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, and not to publish any such posts about him without examining the veracity of the material.

Justice Sanjay Dwivedi issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Ranjit Singh Patel, who calls himself a disciple of Shastri, the `peethadheeshwar' of Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district.

Before publishing any news about Shastri, they (publishers) should adhere to the norms of journalistic conduct and first ascertain the veracity of such news / tidings from concerning person whether it is disgraceful for his image or not, the court order dated December 4 said.

It is also directed that the posts already displayed in electronic media and tarnishing the image of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri be deleted.

Patel, a farmer from Narsinghpur district, had taken objection to objectionable posts and news reports `maligning' Shastri's image in his petition, his counsel Pankaj Dubey said.

It cited certain posts or videos on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and reports in the print media about the religious leader.

The court also served notices to the respondents including the Union government through the secretary of the department of Information and Broadcasting, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and others and sought replies within six weeks. PTI COR ADU KRK