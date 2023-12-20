HC asks union minister Shekhawat to respond to ex-Rajasthan CM Gehlot's plea in defamation case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to respond to an appeal filed by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for further hearing on January 22, 2024.

Gehlot has challenged a sessions court’s order dismissing his appeal against his summoning in the complaint filed by Shekhawat.

The sessions court had said the summons issued by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate did not suffer from any factual mistake, illegality or impropriety of finding.

Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot, by way of press conferences, media reports, and social media posts publicly defamed him by linking him to the Sanjivani scam in the state.

The Sanjivani Credit Society scam involves alleged defrauding of thousands of investors of an estimated Rs 900 crore with the promise of unusually high returns. PTI SKV SKV SK