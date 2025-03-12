HC asks UP chief secy to take action against DMs over pending arms applications

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to take action against those district magistrates who are yet to decide on applications for arms and have kept them pending without any reason.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan also directed district magistrates, who are licensing authorities under the Arms Act, to compile details of pending firearm applications within 45 days and submitted this date to the chief secretary or any officer nominated by him.

"If any application under the Arms Act is found pending beyond the time granted under the Arms Rules and the Arms Act, the DMs would be bound to decide the same," the court directed.

Disposing of the petition filed by a person named Shivam, the court observed, "It is made clear that the citizens cannot be forced to come to this court for only seeking direction that the particular officer may exercise its power. It is the duty of the officer to exercise the statutory direction which has been conferred on the aforesaid officer." If the district magistrates do not follow this, then they shall be considered for remedial measures by the chief secretary and officer nominated by him.

If the DMs find that any officer of the state is creating hindrance by not submitting the report on time, the DMs shall ensure action against the officer concerned and all the departments of the state including police shall act in the aid of the DMs for decision on the firearm license applications, the court added.

The petitioner said he had moved the application for arms licence on June 2, 2022 before the district magistrate of Mainpuri but no decision has been taken till date.

Taking a serious note of this, the court on March 11 observed, "Large number of petitions are being filed before this court seeking direction to the district magistrates to consider the firearm license pending and some cases are found to be pending for more than three years which only reflects that the licensing authorities are not following the mandate of law. The state government has already issued direction on March 10, 2025 and the strict compliance of the same is required." PTI COR RAJ ZMN