HC asks UP govt about steps taken to check spread of dengue, malaria

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Taking suo moto action on the spread of malaria and dengue in Prayagraj as well as in the state, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to provide information on the steps taken by it.

During the course of hearing, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that a three-member committee is being constituted consisting of Director General (Medical Health), Director General (Medical Education) and Director General (local bodies) which will look into the matter.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ajay Bhanot fixed November 6 as the next date of hearing and said a detailed order be passed later. PTI COR RAJ ZMN