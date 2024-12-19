HC asks why kin of deceased accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case being punished, tells govt to help

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the parents of the deceased accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case ought not to be punished.

The court also asked the Maharashtra government to see if it can make arrangements for their shelter and employment.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan briefly spoke to the parents of the accused in the case, who was killed in an alleged shootout with the police in September.

The accused was arrested in August for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school at Badlapur in Thane district. He worked as an attendant there.

The parents told the court that ever since their son’s arrest they have been targeted anywhere they go and have been unable to even live in their house at Badlapur.

“We have been thrown out of our house. We are living at the Kalyan railway station. We are also not able to find any jobs. We have no money,” the parents told the court.

The bench then asked public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar to see if any help can be provided to the parents by the state government or through any NGO.

“They (parents) are not the accused. It is not their fault. Why should they suffer? They should not be punished for something their son is accused of doing,” the bench said.

The court said the parents should not be facing the wrath of the government and the public at large.

“What can be done? Can they not be rehabilitated somewhere with the help of their government? Some NGO can help find them a job or shelter. They need to be able to survive and have a livelihood,” the bench said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 13, 2025.

After alleged sexual abuse came to light, the bench had taken suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the case and directed the government to form a committee of experts to prepare a report on the safety of children in schools and educational institutions.

The committee is expected to submit its report in January 2025. PTI SP NR