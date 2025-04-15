HC bail to Naval Dockyard apprentice accused of sharing sensitive information

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a former apprentice of the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, held for allegedly sharing sensitive information with alleged Pakistani intelligence agents.

In the order, HC judge Justice Milind Jadhav said the number of cyber crimes involving honey traps was on the rise, and sounded an "alarm bell" to the country's youth and society at large to beware of the warning signs of honey trapping.

The prosecution alleged that accused Gaurav Patil (21) got acquainted with two women on social media between April and October 2023.

During the course of his interactions with them, he exchanged ship-related information with them.

The prosecution claimed that they were later identified as Pakistani intelligence agents operating under false identities.

Patil's lawyer, Viral Rathod, submitted that if social media chats, relied upon by the prosecution, are seen, it would be prima facie evident that Patil is "completely innocent and rather he was honey-trapped by the two women", who are also an accused in the case.

Sharing of alleged information by the accused was "without any bad intention as real background" of the women, the lawyer said.

They were unknown to him and he took them to be mere social media friends, he added.

Amicus curiae, advocate Dormaan Dalal, appointed to assist the court, stressed that Patil had no prior record, had fully cooperated with the investigation and the charge of criminal conspiracy was a matter for trial.

The prosecution opposed his plea saying the act of the applicant spread over a period of more than four months is such that it has jeopardised national interest and security of the country.

After hearing all the arguments, the court said there are several harms of incarceration which are inflicted disproportionately on the youth.

This is the reason why the court feels that any/every semblance of a chance towards a reformative approach in punishment should be adopted, especially in the case of young offenders, the bench said.

"Considering his young age and incarceration is likely to worsen his likelihood of success in every sphere of society as it will expose him to abuse, I am inclined to accept the submissions made by Amicus Curiae," the court said.

The court then allowed the bail plea of the accused.It, however, said that it was a classic case of honey trap which today's youth should beware of.

"Honey trap is a covert technique used in intelligence operations which involves use of seduction or sexual appeal to extract information, gain leverage or manipulate individuals for various purposes," the bench said.

"It is the duty of the Court to sound an alarm bell to the youth of the country and to the society at large to beware of the warning signs of Honey trapping which is initiated through unsolicited communication from someone you don't know or haven't previously interacted with as is the present case," the court said. PTI AVI NP