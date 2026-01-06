HC Bench upholds single judge ruling allowing lighting of deepam on Thirupparankundram hill

Madurai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Tuesday upheld a single judge's order allowing the lighting of a lamp on a 'Deepathoon' on the Thirupparankundram hill here.

A Division Bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan delivered the judgment, making it clear that the spot on which the stone pillar (Deepathoon) is located belongs to the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Natural Resources, S Regupathy faulted the judgment and said the government has the right to prefer an appeal in the Supreme Court.

"No evidence was provided to prove that deepam was lit on the deepathoon....why a new practice should be introduced," the former Law minister asked.

In its order, the HC bench said the Devasthanam (temple management) must light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

"In addition to the prohibitions and restrictions as found in Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Acts and Rules, ASI shall impose conditions appropriate and necessary to preserve the monuments in the hill." The Devasthanam through their team has to light the lamp in the Deepathoon on the event of Karthigaideepam festival falling in the Tamil month, Karthigai (November-December). No public shall be allowed to accompany the Devasthanam team and the number of the team members is to be decided in consultation with the ASI and police. The District Collector shall co-ordinate and supervise the event, the court ruled.

The petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, welcomed the judgment and described it as a victory for the devotees of Lord Muruga. The BJP hailed the judgment and said it was a slap on the face of the DMK regime. PTI VGN VGN SA